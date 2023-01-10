Arboreta employees still waiting to receive paychecks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a follow-up from a previous story, some employees at Arboreta Health, the parent company of the Iowa City Rehab and Health Care Center, say that they still haven't gotten their paychecks.
This is despite the company telling KWWL on Friday that the checks should be in their accounts in the coming days.
The nursing home houses 53 patients. Staff members who worked through the holiday season are still waiting on their paychecks, and they also cite unsafe working and living conditions.
KWWL has heard from several other employees of Arboreta in both Cedar Falls and Grundy Center, who also say that they haven't been paid.
Staff members have been growing frustrated, saying that communication has been difficult. They say that they've not heard much of an update on the status on their checks.
KWWL will continue to follow this story and provide updates as we learn more.