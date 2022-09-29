Amel Ali resigns from Iowa City's Truth and Reconciliation Commission

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The former chair of Iowa City's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Amel Ali, is resigning from the group. Ali first came under fire earlier this year for making disparaging comments about Black community leaders.
Ali made the offensive comments on two episodes of the podcast "Rock Hard Caucus Podcast" back in June. The episodes have since been deleted.
Johnson County Supervisor Royeceanne Porter allegedly received an anonymous letter with recordings of the episodes earlier this year.
"Your appointed representative is publicly degrading members of the very community the TRC is supposed to be working to repair fractured relationships with," Porter said in an Iowa City City Council Meeting in August.
"Her choice to speak this way demonstrates that she is not capable of leading us towards reconciliation," Porter said.
The Iowa City Council received Ali's resignation from the Commission on Wednesday.
Ali was removed as chair, but she was still a member of the Commission. She has since apologized for the comments.