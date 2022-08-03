All 7 Iowa Hawkeye home games officially sold out this fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Wednesday that its' home game against Nebraska on November 25th has been sold out. All 7 of Iowa's home games for the season are now officially sold out at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2011.
The seven scheduled home games are: South Dakota State (Sept. 3), Iowa State (Sept. 10), Nevada (Sept. 17), Michigan (Oct. 1), Northwestern (Oct. 29), Wisconsin (Nov. 12) and Nebraska (Nov. 25).
However, there are a limited number of hospitality packages still available here.
Hawkeye fans are encouraged to use StubHub if they're re-selling tickets, which is the official fan-to-fan marketplace for selling tickets.
All tickets are required to be downloaded to a smartphone. For those without access to a smartphone, contact the University's ticket office.