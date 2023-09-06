6-year-old from Iowa City is Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game on September 9

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- 6-year-old Nile Kron is this week's Kid Captain for the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, September 9.
Kron was diagnosed with cleft lip and palate, along with several other diagnoses, at around 33 weeks old. Kron also had scoliosis, a tethered spinal cord, no left ear, had tissue missing in his left eye, and was born deaf.
Doctors performed multiple surgeries to fix his cleft lip and palate, separate his spinal cord from his vertebrae, as well as oral surgeries.
Two MAGnetic Expansion Control rods were also placed in his back to slow the progression of his scoliosis. Additionally, cochlear implants were given to him to assist his hearing.
At 6-years-old, Kron loves riding his bike, playing outdoors with his construction toys and drawing.