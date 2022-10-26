2A Region 5 Volleyball Championship: Denver beats Grundy Center in 4 sets to advance to State

LA PORTE CITY(KWWL)--5th ranked Denver beat 9th ranked Grundy Center in a 2A Region championship match to advance to next week's State Tournament.
Grundy Center held big leads in the first 3 sets, but Denver rallied from 4 points down to win the first set and the Cyclones came from 9 points down to take the 3rd set.
This is the fourth time this season Denver beat Grundy Center(25-23, 19-25, 26-24 and 25-19).
5th seeded Denver((36-10) will play 4th seeded Hinton(26-2) at 4pm on Tuesday November 1st at the State Tournament in Iowa City.