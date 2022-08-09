2022 Kid Captains announced for Iowa Hawkeye football season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City has announced the 2022 Kid Captains ahead of the Iowa Hawkeye football season.
This year's group is made up of twelve current and former patients. It's the 13th season of the Kid Captain Program which began in 2009 to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their stories.
“We are so excited to share these incredible stories of strength and courage,” says Pam Johnson-Carlson, chief administrative officer of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “These kids and their families represent everything we do and everyone we do it for. They have such fierce determination and an undeniable strength of spirit. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to care for them all on their health care journey. We congratulate all of them on their selection to this year’s Kid Captain team.”
The 2022 Kid Captains are:
- Adam Arp, 15, Williamsburg, Iowa
- Eli Belser, 7, Elkader, Iowa
- Elyna Clements, 9, Camanche, Iowa
- Cormac Faley, 12, Asbury, Iowa
- Eve Jimenez, 8, Davenport, Iowa
- Tate Manahl, 8, Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Dylan McGivern, 10, Dysart, Iowa
- Carver Meiners, 8, Polk City, Iowa
- Gavin Miller, 13, Ogden, Iowa
- Anjali Sahu, 6, Atkins, Iowa
- Audrey Schneller, 7, Waukee, Iowa
- Veronica Sullivan, 7, Marion, Iowa
Each child's story will be highlighted throughout the football season. This year's Kid Captains were selected from 288 nominations from four states.
All Kid Captains and their families are invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 13 for a behind-the-scenes tour. You can click here to learn more about each Kid Captain.
The Hawkeyes open their season at home against South Dakota State on September 3 at 11:00 a.m.
