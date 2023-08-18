 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

18-year-old Sylvia Goodno found

UPDATE (8/19): 18-year-old Sylvia Goodno has been found.

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are asking for help finding 18-year-old Sylvia Goodno last seen on Sunset Pl. around 4:30 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 18. Currently, her destination is unknown.

She was last seen wearing a black/white striped shirt with pink and black checkered pants. She has brown eyes, shoulder-length curly hair dyed blonde.

She is 5'2" and weighs 300 lbs. North Liberty also says Sylvia has an intellectual disability and requires medications. 

Anyone with information should call the North Liberty Police Department at (319) 356-6800.