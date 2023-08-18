18-year-old Sylvia Goodno found

UPDATE (8/19): 18-year-old Sylvia Goodno has been found.
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are asking for help finding 18-year-old Sylvia Goodno last seen on Sunset Pl. around 4:30 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 18. Currently, her destination is unknown.
She was last seen wearing a black/white striped shirt with pink and black checkered pants. She has brown eyes, shoulder-length curly hair dyed blonde.
She is 5'2" and weighs 300 lbs. North Liberty also says Sylvia has an intellectual disability and requires medications.
Anyone with information should call the North Liberty Police Department at (319) 356-6800.