18-year-old arrested for threatening bar staff with a gun

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - An 18-year-old man from Iowa City was taken into custody early Sunday morning after threatening staffers at a local bar with a gun.
Iowa City Police arrived to the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue at Elray's Live & Dive shortly after midnight when they found 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga. Bwayonga had been kicked out of Elray's earlier in the night.
As officers began to arrest Bwayonga, the found a stolen gun in his possession, and he appeared to begin showing signs of having a medical emergency. He was given medical care at the scene and was later taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.
After the evaluation, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Bwayonga faces the following charges:
- Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon
- Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon
- Interference With Official Acts
- Trafficking in a Stolen Weapon Used in a Crime
- Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime