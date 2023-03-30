Iowa City Starbucks planning to become first Iowa location to unionize

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Starbucks employees in Iowa City are planning to become the first in the Hawkeye State to unionize.
The location along Burlington and Clinton streets reportedly voted to plan a union vote, according to a tweet from the national Starbucks Workers United organization.
The move to unionize comes both as Starbucks workers across the nation move ahead with their own organizing pushes and after former Starbucks CEO and chairman emeritus Howard Schultz faced heat on Capitol Hill over "illegal anti-union activities."
It's unclear when the union vote would take place but 70 percent of workers at the location would need to vote 'yes' to officially organize.