Iowa City police looking for two men in overnight "shots fired" incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are looking for two men may be involved in an overnight shooting incident in Iowa City.
Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the Pedestrian Mall. Upon arrival, they found shell casings and property damage in the area of College and Clinton Streets.
Shortly after the incident, the University of Iowa sent out a "Hawk Alert" urging everyone to avoid the area.
Authorities are looking for two men who they believe may be involved in the shooting incident. They described one man was wearing a red shirt. The other a grey shirt.
According to police, no one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.
Authorities are asking the public to help them solve this case. Anyone with information should contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.
Iowa City Police asked residents in the area who have security cameras to review their recordings and call Iowa City Police if they have any potential footage or information about this incident.
Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.