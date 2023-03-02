 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.0 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
90.1 feet on 06/30/2005.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Iowa Cancer Registry marks 50 years of reporting; newest report shows number of survivors are growing

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA (KWWL) -- The annual "Cancer in Iowa" report is out, and it shows a promising trend happening in the state.

This year's report marks 50 years of the Iowa Cancer Registry, and shows that the number of survivors are growing.

One of those is former Hudson Schools teacher Diane Anderson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She and other educators diagnosed with breast cancer began wondering if there was a connection between the school and diagnoses. 

Despite the struggle it has brought, she has remained committed to finding a solution and helping others. 

Anderson said, "Cancer's becoming much too common and we need to put the brakes on it. My plan is to continuing gathering information. And listening to concerns from the citizens of Hudson. And hopefully be able to provide the investigators more data so they can continue looking into the cancer situation. Not only in the school, but in the community."

Anderson is one of 13 former teachers at Hudson Community Schools who contracted cancer over a 10 year period.

