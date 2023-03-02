Iowa Cancer Registry marks 50 years of reporting; newest report shows number of survivors are growing

IOWA (KWWL) -- The annual "Cancer in Iowa" report is out, and it shows a promising trend happening in the state.
This year's report marks 50 years of the Iowa Cancer Registry, and shows that the number of survivors are growing.
One of those is former Hudson Schools teacher Diane Anderson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She and other educators diagnosed with breast cancer began wondering if there was a connection between the school and diagnoses.
Despite the struggle it has brought, she has remained committed to finding a solution and helping others.
Anderson said, "Cancer's becoming much too common and we need to put the brakes on it. My plan is to continuing gathering information. And listening to concerns from the citizens of Hudson. And hopefully be able to provide the investigators more data so they can continue looking into the cancer situation. Not only in the school, but in the community."
Anderson is one of 13 former teachers at Hudson Community Schools who contracted cancer over a 10 year period.