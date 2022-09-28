Iowa brewery tries to keep prices low amid carbon dioxide shortages

WAUKEE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A nationwide carbon dioxide shortage has beer brewers battling to keep their sales from going flat - and it's impacting us right here in Iowa.
It's due to the shortage at ammonia and ethanol plants, which are unable to keep up with production.
In Central Iowa, the "Kinship Brewing Company" owner has one goal - to keep beer prices low. The technique that they use allows them to take the natural CO2 that's generated during the fermentation process of their beer and re-use it.
The gas is used to give beer its carbonation and help it have a better taste. "Kinship" mostly produces lagers, which is a cheaper beer to make, allowing them to keep their prices low.