Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird outlines her top issues

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Iowa has a Republican State Attorney General for first time since 1979.
Brenna Bird ousted longtime Democratic Attorney General, Tom Miller, in the November elections, and now Bird is talking about her top priorities.
Stopping fentanyl is at the top of her list.
"I want to bring what I learned as a prosecutor about fentanyl deaths to the Attorney General's office, and that includes getting justice for fentanyl victims, those who were provided drugs, and those drugs killed them with an overdose."
Bird adds, "People need to be held accountable for that. That's not a crime under Iowa law right now. It can't be prosecuted. The Feds can, but not the State of Iowa. I think we need to do something."
Bird says helping crime victims is also a top priority. "I am working to get justice for victims by making sure it's a crime in Iowa for a drug dealer to give someone drugs and those drugs kill them after an overdose. That needs to be a crime. We need to get justice for victims and their families."
When she took over, Bird asked several lawyers in the A-G's office, around 20, to resign.
She says, "The office is large. There are 150 attorneys. I didn't end up asking any prosecutors to resign, but, I asked some other lawyers to resign as part of our transition because we needed to have our team in place."
She says her goal is to increase the number of actual prosecutors. "As far as prosecutors, I'm asking the Legislature to increase prosecutor funding so I can increase the number of prosecutors in the office, so we can do the job we need to do across the whole state with statewide prosecutions."
