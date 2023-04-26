Iowa Attorney General announcing free child identification kits for families

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has announced a partnership to give free child identification kits to families in part of a nationwide effort to help identify missing children.
NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary was there to announce the partnership between the state, Alliant Energy, Mid-American Energy and the National Child Identification Program to provide over 500,000 kits for free.
At the presser, Bird said, "This launch...Iowa will get 546,000 kits and they will be provided to school superintendents. This kit right here allows parents to collect and store their child's DNA fingerprints photos and other information....and this information is kept in the family's own home. Never entered into a database."
Bird says that there are currently 150 kids missing in Iowa.