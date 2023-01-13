Iowa Athletics lower Hawkeye Football Season ticket costs

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced today the costs of season tickets for the 2023 football season have been reduced from 2022 prices.
Depending on seat location, prices for general public season tickets for the seven home games range from $335 to $425. Last season the season ticket cost was between $345-$450, based on location.
“We appreciate the investment our fans make each and every gameday to support our student athletes as they compete,” said Gary Barta the Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “While it seems like the cost of everything else is increasing, we wanted to not only hold our prices steady but reduce them slightly to recognize the support of the greatest fans in America.”
Iowa’s seven-game home slate in 2023 begins Sept. 2 as the Hawkeyes host Utah State in the season opener. Iowa will also host Western Michigan (Sept. 16) in nonconference play.
The Hawkeyes will host five Big Ten Conference games, beginning with Michigan State on Sept. 30. Purdue visits for Homecoming on Oct. 7, followed by the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale Oct. 21 with Minnesota. The final two home games include Rutgers (Nov. 11) and Illinois (Nov. 18) for Senior Day. Start times and television information will be announced in August.
The Hawkeyes won five of their final six games to close the 2022 season, including a 21-0 win over Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Along with the bowl game victory, Iowa won trophy games over Wisconsin and Minnesota. Iowa placed second in the West Division after winning the division in 2021.