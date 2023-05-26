Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta to retire Aug. 1

UPDATE: The University of Iowa has confirmed Athletic Director Gary Barta will officially retire August 1st. An interim replacement will be announced next week.
The original story is featured below:
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Several media reports indicate that University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta is set to announce his retirement Friday.
Barta has for the University of Iowa for 17 years and recently completed a three-year term on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Officials within the department could not publicly confirm the report, saying they'll only release information "if or when" they make an announcement.
Barta, however, has faced criticism for his leadership over the department. In March, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand opposed a settlement reached between the University of Iowa and former football players until Barta is "no longer employed."
There is no timetable for Barta's announcement or who would take over the Hawkeye athletic department. KWWL is working to confirm these reports. We will keep you updated both on-air and online.