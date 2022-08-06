Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig likes where Iowa farming is today

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) As a family farmer himself, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, knows just how resilient farmers need to be, year after year,
Naig, who is completing his first term as Iowa Ag Secretary and running for re-election, points to the ongoing uncertainties of weather and prices.
Of agriculture, Naig reminds Iowans, It's a huge driver of our economy. Every Iowan benefits from a strong agriculture."
Agriculture has a 70-billion dollar yearly impact on the Iowa economy.
Naig stopped by the KWWL-TV studios for this week's edition of The Steele Report.