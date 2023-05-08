Investigations underway at Iowa and Iowa State related to online sports gambling

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Online Sports gambling investigations at Iowa and Iowa State Universities has caught the attention of the Iowa State Board of Regents.
The Iowa Hawkeye Baseball team withheld four players from its weekend series May 5-7th and released this statement:
"DUE TO A POTENTIAL NCAA VIOLATION, WE WITHHELD SOME STUDENT-ATHLETES FROM COMPETITION. WE WILL HAVE NO ADDITIONAL COMMENTS AS THIS IS AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION."
Four players, including leading hitter Keaton Anthony and top relief pitcher Jacob Henderson, sat out last week, and on Monday the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission launched an investigation into the matter.
Also on Monday the Iowa State Athletic Department released this statement:
“Iowa State University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is aware of online sports wagering allegations involving approximately 15 of our active student-athletes from the sports of football, wrestling and track & field in violation of NCAA rules. The university has notified the NCAA and will take the appropriate actions to resolve these issues.”
And later the State Board of Regents issued this statement:
"The Board of Regents is aware of concerns related to online gambling involving individuals associated with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. The Board of Regents and the universities will fully cooperate with any investigations related to these concerns. We are closely monitoring the situation and have confidence that university administrators at each institution will take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing compliance."