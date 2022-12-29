Investigation finds "no statistical breast cancer cluster in Hudson schools" but does not "definitively rule one out"

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) -- After several women associated with the Hudson Community School District were diagnosed with breast cancer, the district participated in a cancer cluster investigation. The investigation was completed last week and found no unusual cancer rates among Hudson school staff,
In the last eight or nine years, 13 Hudson Community School District teachers have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the last decade. In September, some of them began wondering if there is a connection and searching for answers.
Diane Anderson is now retired after spending more than 30 years teaching in the Hudson Community School District. She had triple negative metastatic breast cancer, a rare type.
"It is less than 1% of breast cancers were the one that was one that I had," Anderson said.
Anderson underwent five months of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation. Anderson is in remission, some others are still fighting breast cancer, and one, unfortunately, passed away.
After a recent diagnosis of a young teacher, Anderson and others began wondering if there was a connection, if something in the building or environment was responsible, and if there was anything they could do about it.
They approached Hudson Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Voss about participating in a cancer cluster investigation through the Iowa Cancer Registry at the University of Iowa. Dr. Voss agreed to participate, and the investigation took place over the last several months.
"Our intent wasn't that we hoped that there would be a cancer cluster, we were told right away that it was pretty hard to prove," Anderson said. "We just wanted to ensure that there wasn't something and to prevent other people from going through this."
Investigators did not find statistical evidence of a breast cancer cluster among staff, but they also said that it could not definitively be ruled out.
"We drew a boundary around Hudson and looked at the mix of cancer cases of everybody who resided in Hudson at the time of their cancer diagnosis and compared that mix of cancers to the mix of cancers of everybody who worked for the Hudson school district and their mix of cancers," Dr. Mary Charlton said. "We did not see a larger proportion of breast cancer that was statistically significant among the school district."
Dr. Charlton is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Iowa School of Public Health and the Director and Principal Investigator at the Iowa Cancer Registry.
They compared cancer rates among residents in Hudson to those in Dike and Cedar Falls and found similar experiences.
"We also compare them to the Cedar Falls area because Cedar Falls has a very high college education rate, as did the staff in the Hudson School District, and having a college education can actually, in an odd way, put you at risk for breast cancer because people with a college education tend to have to wait longer to have children, which is a risk factor for breast cancer," Dr. Charlton said. "All those comparisons didn't show an excess of breast cancers among the school staff."
Ideally, they would have liked to compare the Hudson results against those of the employees of another school district, but the investigators were unable to gather data from a second district.
"That involves getting personal health information and identifying information from these entities, which for understandable reasons, is very difficult to get," Dr. Charlton said. "There is a compelling enough case in the Hudson school district to produce that data and take a little bit of risk, but I can understand where a school district who's not experiencing what Hudson was would be reluctant to give up any of their identifying information for their staff."
Dr. Voss declined an on-camera interview on Thursday and referred KWWL to a press release put out by the district last week.
"It is my duty as superintendent to take seriously all concerns raised by teachers, staff, students, families, and community members," Dr. Voss said in a statement. "In this case, we have done and continue to do our due diligence to look into this important issue."
In their report, investigators said they would have liked to get more data from the district.
Superintendent Dr. Tony Voss says he was limited on the amount of employee data he could release. He gave them the name, zip codes, job titles, and hiring dates of 1,352 current and former employees.
"That is helpful when we're trying to sort out the timing of when, when were they diagnosed with cancer versus when they started at the school," Dr. Charlton said.
The registry also asked for things like middle name, date of birth, and social security numbers, to help link people with their cancer database.
"Some things were missing, but overall, I think we did the best we could, and we were able to link over 50 People from the school district who had cancer in our databases," Dr. Charlton said.
In a statement, Superintendent Voss said he provided as much information as possible to the Iowa Cancer Registry and worked with his legal counsel to determine what they could share.
"We requested that our legal counsel consult with other firms to find a way to release the data," Dr. Voss said. "Ultimately, legal counsel recommended we not release this data due to possible legal exposure for the district."
Dr. Voss added, "even with the limitations, we believe the report provided gives us valuable data and insights into the concerns expressed by some members of our school district community."
It is often tough to prove there is a cancer cluster and is particularly challenging for workplace investigations.
"I wanted it to be transparent and open and done the best it could be," Anderson said. "I think it's difficult anyway, and when they weren't given all of this information, it made it even more difficult."
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer, second only to skin cancer. Women have a 13% or 1 in 8 chance of developing it.
Dr. Charlton said the 13 Hudson teachers had different types of breast cancer. She said she expected them to be similar if they came from the same source.
"If one point source would have caused these breast cancers, we'd expect them to have similar characteristics of their cancers, and we did not see that in this case," Dr. Charlton said.
Dr. Charlton said the Iowa Cancer Registry can continue to monitor the cancer experience of the staff in the future but need the district to provide an updated directory.
Anderson said they knew going in there was a chance they would not get a definitive answer, but they believed it would be worth trying to find out. Not only to ensure there was nothing in the building causing these cancers but to raise awareness for others.
"We just hope that no one else has to go through this, and it just makes people hopefully be more proactive and vigilant and not ignore any warning signs or fears they have," Anderson said. "Be vigilant and careful about your health and go in whenever you have any kind of assumption you're concerned about."
Now that this is over, Anderson said she plans to go back to doing clinical trials for Mayo Clinic and doing what she can to help with cancer research.
"I have done several clinical trials, and I've done some zoom meetings with incoming cancer patients that are going to be going through treatment and just tried to help in that way," Anderson said. "I want to continue doing that and just approaching every day that is a struggle, planning my future and thinking about all the positives in my life and the positive people, and that's pretty powerful."
In October, the district hired a third-party firm, Impact 7-G, to conduct water and air quality tests. The district said the testing results found the indoor air and water in the buildings showed minimal health risks.