Investigation continues one year after discovery of Xavior Harrelson's body

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL)- Friday marks one year since authorities found Xavior Harrelson's body in a grassy area adjacent to a farm field north of Montezuma in Poweshiek County.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said a farmer doing field work found the remains and had called law enforcement upon discovering them. This particular field hadn't yet been previously searched by investigators on foot yet in the months prior.
"Where Xavier was located was out rural Poweshiek County, and he had no reason or means to be out there," Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said.
Harrelson was reported missing on May 27, and his disappearance caused volunteers to work to raise over $30,000 for a reward fund as well as spread flyers and awareness.
A year later, there are still more questions than answers about what happened to Harrelson. Investigators have not released the cause of death or made any arrests.
Assistant Director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Mitch Mortvedt said DCI agents continue to work with the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office on the case.
"We have not made the extent of the progress that we want to as far as having all the answers to how he got from where he was last season to where his body was located," Mortvedt said. "I feel that we are further along than we were, but we're still not where we want to be."
Mortvedt said all agencies involved are still committed to the investigation.
"It's still on the forefront of everyone's minds and a top priority," Mortvedt said. "As is just the way things work when new stuff comes in, they have to address new investigations and cases, but that doesn't mean that it's completely on the backburner and not being worked on or thought about. It is worked frequently."
Mortvedt said investigators are evaluating any new information that comes in and reviewing everything that's been done in the case so far.
"There's a little bit of information that still comes in from time to time that we're following up on," Mortvedt said. "They're also working on different types and pieces of the investigation from interviews and re-interviewing people to technology and DNA information."
Mortvedt said he has all confidence in the world that investigators will be able to solve his disappearance and death at some point.
He is still asking anyone with information to come forward. Mortvedt said that a small piece of information is "all it takes," and it could just be a little bit of information that gets them closer to the truth.
"It might be the smallest, most minute piece of information that they have or that they feel may be irrelevant, but that doesn't mean it's irrelevant to us," Mortvedt said. "Let law enforcement be the judge of that."
Anyone with information on what happened to Xavior Harrelson is asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-2107.