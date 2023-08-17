Interim Iowa Athletic Director Beth Goetz addresses challenges facing Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--New Iowa Hawkeye interim athletic director Beth Goetz makes history---while making her first press appearance as the leader of both the Hawkeye men's and women's athletic programs.
Goetz has a varied and distinguished background as college coach and administrator. Goetz served as the athletic director at ball state for four years before joining the Hawkeye athletic department last fall.
Goetz succeeds Gary Barta who retired last month---and she addressed some of the challenges ahead and that includes the online gambling investigation.
Following the charges from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation---there are expected to be penalties from the NCAA.... but Goetz says Iowa is still waiting on the NCCA to respond.
Beth Goetz, New Interim Iowa Athletic Director. "
We don't really have any indication of what the response will be. I mean, I think all of you as well as we have, have seen what the prescribed penalties are, but part of the NCAA process is always to provide mitigation, so what are the other things that may have contributed to any violation that occurred.
I think we were as cooperative and as transparent, our athletes were, as well, in this process, and so we're going to respond as best we can to see what that might look like, and if there are additional steps that we need to follow, we'll do so."
Goetz assumed the post on August 1st.