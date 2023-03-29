Interchange project aims to help traffic flow on I-80 and 1st Avenue

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - Reconstruction has started for the interchange on I-80 exit 242 and 1st Avenue.
I-80 and 1st Avenue will now become what the DOT calls a 'diverging diamond' interchange.
This design will allow left turns to cross over in the middle of the interchange. Currently, left-turning traffic is not allowed to cross opposing traffic lanes.
The goal is that it will reduce overall traffic delays and improve safety in the area.
Cathy Cutler, DOT Transportation Coordinator, said it's important that safety improvements are made.
"Iowa City, North Liberty, Tiffin, and Coralville have all grown," Cutler said. "Certainly that particular interchange feeds into the Iowa River Landing, and it was just time to modernize that particular interchange, accommodate for growth, and better manage traffic."
Eastbound I-80 will be closed at 1st Avenue to remove the south half of the northbound 1st Avenue bridge.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured off I-80 (exit 242) onto the exit ramp and then continue straight onto the entrance ramp to get back onto eastbound I-80.
1st Avenue traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with northbound traffic shifting onto the westerly 1st Avenue bridge. 1st Avenue will remain one lane traffic until fall of 2024.
A large part of the project is funded by a $20 million U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant awarded to the City of Coralville. The city transferred that grant to Iowa DOT for the project, and the DOT will cover the costs for the remainder of the project.