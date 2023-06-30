Independent Filmmakers Talk Moviemaking In Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Moviemaking in Iowa is thriving. Independent filmmakers are creating unique short and feature length films which have already won major awards.
Three Iowa filmmakers, Michael Minard, Tyler Ritchey and Michael Huntington stopped by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about their work in this creative industry.
Minard is a co-founder of Red Arc Productions. He says, "I've seen an increase in projects since i graduated school in 2020. I would say in the last seven to eight years, you have really seen a resurgence, not just in our area, but statewide."
Minard adds, "More and more filmmakers are doing more and more things, doing bigger things than previously, as an independent filmmaker without a large studio backing. I think the Iowa film community is really on a rise. I think we're really going to see that slowly come to fruition even more the next few years."
Iowa's moviemaking industry took a hit back in 2011 with misuse of Iowa's film tax credit program, eventually suspended by Iowa Governor Chet Culver. The industry has bounced back in a big way.
Near Marengo, in Iowa County, a new Iowa filmmaking initiative is underway at the former Marengo Livestock Sales Barn property.
Cintree Films Co-Founder, Michael Huntington, says, it's going to be a unique Iowa film studio with many kinds of sets. "We're opening a studio and we have a name called Mediaverse, which is a collaboration with a bunch of different filmmakers.
Huntington says he expects filmmakers from far and wide to use the facility near Marengo.
"We're banning together to create short films, as it's hard to find a specific location like a jail scene or hospital room or something like that. We wanted to build sets for filmmakers to come shoot in those locations. We will have green screens, and a bunch of different things for filmmakers to use."
Iowa Filmmaker, Tyler Ritchey, just completed his second film. He just Directed his first film last October called, 'Closing Shop."
Of his film, Ritchey says, "It takes place right after a murder at a barbershop. We don't see the murder. We just see two hired killers discussing what just happened." His short film, Closing Shop, won Best Independent Film at a film festival in Paris.
Michael Minard's film 'You Should Have Killed Me,' has also garnered some attention in the moviemaking world and is set for a big distribution. A connection helped make it happen.
Michael says, "My composer that has worked on all of my films, and now my featured film knew a guy out of the Boston area. They had dinner and asked my composer, "Hey, have you been working on anything cool that you're proud of?
Brian, my composer, mentioned 'You Should Have Killed Me." He pitched it to Bay View Entertainment out of New Jersey and they liked it. They have decided to pick it up and should be hitting screens pretty much worldwide here late July or early August. They're also going to do a worldwide Blu‐Ray release of it."
