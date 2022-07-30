Independence Police K9 retires after seven years of service

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Tyton the K9 officer has spent nearly a decade on the Independence Police Department with handler officer Chris Cass. Today marked a new chapter for the police pup-- retirement.
Officer Cass picked out Tyton from Poland himself, and the two have had a number of accomplishments since.
Tyton and Officer Cass were both featured in The Vested Interest's K-9 2019 calendar. They were one of 12 dog teams in the United States to be chosen, and the first from the state of Iowa.
Officer Cass says bringing up K9 officers is a lot like bringing up children.
"Training a police canine is a lot like training a toddler. You know, you teach them life. You teach them how to do their job, you teach them how to be an adult dog and how to do adult dog things," he said.
Explaining, "for us that means finding narcotics, finding missing people, finding articles. Protecting us as the handlers and police officers that they work with."
Officer Cass will return to Poland for a new partner in September. He says the program is beneficial to the department, but also to their community relationships.
"Having a police canine is not always about just drugs or bombs. It's about building that communication and bettering that bond between the community and our police department as a whole," he said.
Officer Cass adds, for the dogs, they couldn't be happier to do what they're trained to do.
"The dogs always want to keep us, dad or mom happy. And they never stop until the job is done or we go home at the end of our shift," he said.
The Independence Police K-9 program is funded through grants and donations. Tyton will spend retirement with the family that raised him.