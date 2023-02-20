Independence man arrested on kidnapping, sexual assault charges

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Authorities arrested 34-year-old Scott Neil Brown of Independence on Saturday on charges of sexual abuse, assault and kidnapping.
Independence Police said they investigated allegations of sexual abuse of a child that spanned three years.
Brown is charged with one count of 1st Degree Kidnapping, 19 counts 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse, five counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child, one count of Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury, and two counts of exhibiting Obscene Material to a minor.
Waterloo Police helped Independence Police with the investigation.