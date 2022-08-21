Independence Man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)- Independence Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday for possessing images of a minor child. Mason Bohling is charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for his cell phone. On it, they found multiple images of a child, who was a minor at the time, "naked and engaging in sexual acts." The victim also alleged Bohling assaulted and harassed them.
Bohling is facing several charges, including nine counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of harassment, and two counts of assault causing bodily injury.