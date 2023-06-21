IHSAA fighting plan to charge streaming fees for championship events

BOONE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The governing body of boys athletics in Iowa objects to a plan to charge access fees to watch championship events.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association issued a press release Wednesday afternoon stating its desire to keep public access to broadcasts of championship events free. In past years, the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) -- the current media rights holder for most IHSAA championship events -- has provided free access to those games via television and other formats.
In the press release, the IHSAA said it "has filed a Petition for Declaratory Relief in Polk County District Court seeking, among other things, a declaration from the court as to the rights of the parties with respect to charging fees to the public under the relevant media rights agreement."
Under the new format announced Tuesday by the IHSSN, people wanting to stream boys state tournament events will now have to pay in order to watch from home. IHSSN plans to charge $10 for a single game or $19 for the entire tournament starting with this year's state baseball tournament in July.
Before the change, events streaming on IHSSN were free to stream live. The only cost would come if a person re-watched an old event.
The pay-per-view model is in stark contrast with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU). The governing body for girls sports has a deal in place with Iowa Public Television, which streams all games from championship venues for free on YouTube.