"I just feel more connected to her here. I'd rather come here," says Drew Collins about the Angels Park Memorial Island

EVANSDALE, Iowa, (KWWL) 11 years and still unsolved, but the annual "Ride & Drive For The Girls" is coming up July 15 to help keep the memory alive.
"Some days are good days and some days are bad days. Holidays are really hard, says Drew Collins, the father of Elizabeth Collins.
11-years ago on July 13, 2012, Evansdale cousins, Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrisey, were first reported missing at Meyers Lake in Evansdale.
The girls went on a bike ride, when they would never be seen again.
The annual Ride & Drive for the Girls will start at Lofty's.
Drew says, "It's the 11th annual ride. It will be July 15th at 8:00 a.m. That will be when you can register and kick stands up at 11:00. We are starting at Lofty's and then we're going to go on the route from there on Saturday, July 15th."
"It's open to any vehicle, cars, trucks, motorcycles, You can get a group of people together and just kind of tag along with us in your car. If you don't have a motorcycle, then we do the ride, we stop at all the places, and then we get back and we have an auction, a little party at Lofty's."
Drew admits he's frustrated that the case remains unsolved. It's painful for his family. "Different holidays are going to be harder for each of us, you know. So, I think you know, we're all doing the best we can."
While Drew still visits Elizabeth's grave on occasion, he would rather go to the Angels Park Memorial Island at Meyers Lake in Evansdale.
"I like to come out here rather than the cemetery. It's just more peaceful here. I just feel more connected to her here than there. I go out and I visit.
I rather come here (Angels Park) than the gravesite.
When talking about the cemetery, Drew says, "It's like her body is right there, but she's not there. So, I come out here and I feel a lot more peaceful than I do out there. I come out here and I usually go there and I read all the different cases and it's just sad."
Originally, the Angels Park paid tribute to Elizabeth and Lyric as well as three other female victims of violent crime from the area; Lindsay Nichols, Donissha Hill, and Evelyn Miller.
But, in recent years, more and more memorials have been established on the Island. Some families plant trees or flowers and erect memorial plaques.
Drew Collins has been encouraged by this and says, "
"It's just some place beside the cemetery they can go and just reflect. It's also good for parents to come out here and show their kids this, because you know, kids think it can never happen to them."
"Parents think nothing would happen to them. It's a good way for a parent to come out here and talk about the dangers that are out there for kids. So, you know, we're hoping that you know, if we save one kid, it's worth
the whole thing."
Hundreds helped in the tireless search for the cousins. Five months later, hunters found their bodies at the Seven Bridges Wildlife area in Bremer County.
Still, after 11-years, no arrests have been made in the case, though investigators say they still get tips from the public and meet frequently to go over new evidence.
There is a $100,000 reward through the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers for information leading to a resolution in the case. If you have any information, you're asked to call 855-300-8477.
Tips in the highly publicized case can also be sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at: dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us
The causes of death for Lyric and Elizabeth have never been made public.
The Angels Park Memorial Island is a place Drew Collins likes to visit, and encourages others to do the same.
"I come out about once a week, somewhere around there. I wonder sometimes, i don't come for a while, sometimes I'm here a lot, It just depends what is going on. This time of year, I'm out here quite a bit.
It's just a nice place to come."