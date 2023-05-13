I-74 Pedestrian crash survivor files lawsuit against city

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWWL)-- The survivor of a pedestrian crash on the I-74 bridge last year is now suing the bridges' manufacturers and the city.
Charles Bowen is the only survivor of the crash from last May. 18-year-old Anthony Castaneda and 21-year-old Ethan Gonzalez both died, Bowen was severely injured.
Officers say around 2 a.m. on May 22, 46-year-old Chhabria Harris drove an SUV onto the bike path from Bettendorf and traveled almost the whole length of the bridge pathway, where she hit the three men near the Moline pathway entrance. Harris has plead not guilty, and waived her right to speed trial.
Bowen is suing for excess of $75,000 dollars for negligence. He claims the city of Bettendorf and WHKS & Co. did not properly comply with safety standards, by opening the pedestrian walkway without a proper barrier between drivers and walkers. The lawsuit also claims the city and constructors failed to include safety systems to warn drivers cars could not enter the pedestrian path.
WHKS & Co. is also accused of ignoring the Iowa Department of Transportation, and opening the walkway before it was done. The pedestrian path opened in April, with an official ribbon cutting in mid-May. The crash happened four days later.
After the crash the Iowa DOT installed barriers on the path to prevent more crashes.
Bowen is requesting a jury trial for the case.