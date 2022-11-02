Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hy-Vee announced that its more than 285 locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day on November 24, a first in the 92-year-old company's history.
In a press release, the company made the decision so its 80,000 employees can enjoy the holiday.
Additionally, all Dollar Fresh Markets, Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations will also be closed that day. Customers will be still be able to buy fuel at the pump at all Fast & Fresh locations that day.
“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, in a press release.
“By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”
Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 – 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores.