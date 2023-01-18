 Skip to main content
...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today
through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from
early this evening and on through the evening, mainly across
central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible
especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes
possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the
20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest
to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Hy-Vee recalls pot roast meals due to wheat allergen

  Updated
IOWA (KWWL) -- Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two varieties of their Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an "undeclared wheat allergen."

Hy-Vee was made aware the gravy mix used in the meals (between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023) contains a wheat allergen not listed on the ingredient list.

Hy-Vee says they voluntarily removed all affected entrees from their shelves. Customers with a wheat sensitivity should dispose/return the meals to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. 

Hy-Vee says so far there have been zero confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned should contact a health care provider.

If you have questions, you may contact Hy-Vee at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.