Hy-Vee recalls pot roast meals due to wheat allergen

IOWA (KWWL) -- Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two varieties of their Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an "undeclared wheat allergen."
Hy-Vee was made aware the gravy mix used in the meals (between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023) contains a wheat allergen not listed on the ingredient list.
Hy-Vee says they voluntarily removed all affected entrees from their shelves. Customers with a wheat sensitivity should dispose/return the meals to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
Hy-Vee says so far there have been zero confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned should contact a health care provider.
If you have questions, you may contact Hy-Vee at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.