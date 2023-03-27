Hy-Vee recalling skillet hamburger meal due to unlisted allergens

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Hy-Vee is recalling their store brand Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal due to the presence of an undeclared dairy allergen that was not listed in the packaging.
According to Hy-Vee, they say there have been zero confirmed reports of adverse effects. Hy-Vee was made aware of the issue on Friday, March 24.
The recall occurred after reviewing the spice packet. Lot FEB0824 Y18 was only impacted by this packaging issue.
The recalled product is labeled as Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal and is packaged in a 5.2oz cardboard box. The only Best By date recalled is "Best By FEB 08 24 Y18."