Hy-Vee recalling select cheese products amid listeria concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hy-Vee announced on Monday that they will be recalling eight cheese products after being notified of a possible listeria contamination.
According to a press release, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan said that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA were potentially contaminated.
So far, no illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee. The following products have been recalled in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
UPC Product
02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket
75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket
The best by expiration dates for the cheeses range from September 28 - December 14.
Customers who bought these products should dispose of them or return them for a refund.