Hy-Vee recalling select cheese products amid listeria concerns

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hy-Vee announced on Monday that they will be recalling eight cheese products after being notified of a possible listeria contamination.

According to a press release, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan said that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA were potentially contaminated.

So far, no illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee. The following products have been recalled in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

UPC                                 Product

02-47309-00000           Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47310-00000         Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47260-00000         Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

02-45920-00000         Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

02-46794-00000         La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

02-46795-00000           La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

75450-12681                 Bon Appetite Gift Basket 

75450-12588                 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The best by expiration dates for the cheeses range from September 28 - December 14.

Customers who bought these products should dispose of them or return them for a refund.