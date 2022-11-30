How to watch KWWL on Peacock

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Beginning Wednesday, NBC viewers around the country have a new way to watch their local NBC stations, including KWWL. As part of their Peacock streaming service, NBC Universal has launched a livestream channel.
It's available to premium plus subscribers in all 210 NBC affiliate markets, including the KWWL viewing area.
The streaming channel will will include NBC's full lineup of local news, sports, and weather, market by market, as well as network favorites.
This is simply a new option to view KWWL news. This will have no impact on how you choose to view KWWL news.