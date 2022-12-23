House destroyed in Cedar Falls house fire; two injured

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home in Cedar Falls is considered a total loss after a fire broke out that injured two people.
It happened on 2020 Cottage Row Rd around 9:44 a.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames.
According to a press release, the homeowners were home at the time of the fire, but were able to run to a neighbor's house.
The two homeowners were transported to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
Fire crews say that the fire was fueled by the blizzard winds, with blown ashes also starting other small fires on the property.
Water was shuttled to the scene for fire crews to put out the fires and protect neighboring structures from the fire.
The house is considered a total loss. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.