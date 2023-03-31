Hope City Church uses local television to help attract new parishioners

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Hope City Church in Waterloo describes itself as a church In, Of and For The City.
The church is a non-denominational, multi-generational, multi-racial, and multi-ethnic Waterloo church, currently located at 118 High Street.
Lead Pastor, Quodavis Marshall, is affectionately known as Pastor Q, has his church services televised on KWWL-TV, as a way of reaching more area residents.
Pastor Q says he enjoys filling his congregation with hope, adding. "The truth of the matter is that life is unexpected. Hope says tomorrow can change. That's what hope says. In our darkest nights that we can feel the most hopeless. Hopelessness is often associated with powerlessness. But, The good news of Jesus is that even when we feel powerless, he remains powerful"
"Here's the key point, he adds. "He's a personal friend who knows your journey and wants to walk with you. Here's what i tell people. When you don't know what's next, you can have comfort in that god does. He will guide you, He will bring people around you. He will strengthen you. To me, this is what i like to tell our church. If you're not dead, God is not done. That's to me the definition of hope."
"I think one of the things I've learned is when you learned to expect the unexpected, you stop being surprised when things don't go according to plan. So, there's been a lot of instability, probably more than what a lot of us knew growing up. that seems to be the way of the world. Somehow it balances itself out. If you can ride the storm, but no doubt, it has been a year like no other.
"The greatest day of defeat gave way to the greatest point of destiny. i think for a lot of us, we had situations, scenarios....the last couple of years honestly, it felt like we all taken blows. some beautiful things can bloom. That can be true for us."
Hope City Church will have five Easter Day Services Pastor Q says.
"We have five services planned for Easter.8:00, 9:30, 11:00, 1:00, and 4:30 p.m. They're all live services at our Waterloo location. We have an amazing worship session planned. I hope to bring a message that help a lot of us overcome the things that feel like overcoming us this easter, fun activities for families, It's going to be an absolutely amazing time."
Pastor Q stops by the KWWL studio for this week's editoon of The Steele Report.