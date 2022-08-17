Homeland Energy Solutions confirms Lawler plant fire/explosion

LAWLER, Iowa (KWWL) -- Homeland Energy Solutions, a plant located near Lawler, experienced a dryer fire/explosion on Sunday night that left no injuries.
According to a news release on their website, the ethanol plant experienced a "contained DDGs dryer fire." The fire happened Sunday, August 14th at around 5:40 p.m.
First responders and firefighters were able to contain the fire with no injuries being reported.
The plant says they are evaluating the fire damage and plan to bring the facility back online after a Fall cleaning outage.