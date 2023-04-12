High heat and winds result in high chance of fires in many areas

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The high winds and heat are working together to create a risk of fire across several counties in Iowa. Burn bans have been put in place as the hot weather moves through the area.
On Wednesday morning, Dubuque was not one of the counties under a burn ban. However, that changed by the afternoon as officials say that all of the county's fire chiefs agreed that the ban was necessary.
Currently, conditions are just right for a fire to spark, and it can get out of control quickly. A lot of plants are dried out from the cold weather. Combine that with the dry air, high heat, and blowing winds, and it's perfect conditions for a fire.
However, Tom Berger, the head of Dubuque County's Emergency Management, says that urban areas aren't at risk as much as rural areas.
Berger said, "The risk right now is mainly in the rural areas, where we have some of the dried farmland, some of the ditches have the dried vegetation in them. So we're kind of watching our calls for service right now."
Berger said that as of Wednesday morning, there have been no calls in Dubuque County for any sort of grass or field fires. however, they're going to continue to monitor the situation as the warm and windy weather persists.