High heat and winds result in high chance of fires in many areas

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong
southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will
result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of
central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some
improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on
Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong
southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will
result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of
central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some
improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on
Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

High heat and winds result in high chance of fires in many areas

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The high winds and heat are working together to create a risk of fire across several counties in Iowa. Burn bans have been put in place as the hot weather moves through the area.

On Wednesday morning, Dubuque was not one of the counties under a burn ban. However, that changed by the afternoon as officials say that all of the county's fire chiefs agreed that the ban was necessary.

Currently, conditions are just right for a fire to spark, and it can get out of control quickly. A lot of plants are dried out from the cold weather. Combine that with the dry air, high heat, and blowing winds, and it's perfect conditions for a fire.

However, Tom Berger, the head of Dubuque County's Emergency Management, says that urban areas aren't at risk as much as rural areas.

Berger said, "The risk right now is mainly in the rural areas, where we have some of the dried farmland, some of the ditches have the dried vegetation in them. So we're kind of watching our calls for service right now."

Berger said that as of Wednesday morning, there have been no calls in Dubuque County for any sort of grass or field fires. however, they're going to continue to monitor the situation as the warm and windy weather persists.

Tags

Recommended for you