Hiawatha assigns new Police Chief

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Hiawatha has assigned a new Police Chief during Wednesday's city council meeting.
Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief at the city council meeting. The Hiawatha Police Department posted the announcement on Facebook.
Kamm began his career as a patrol officer in 2004 before working his way up in the department over the years, most recently as a Captain.
"The officers and the citizens of Hiawatha are lucky to have such a strong leader in this position," the post said. "Please assist us in welcoming the 7th Chief of Police for the city of Hiawatha, Chief Ben Kamm."