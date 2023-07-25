Heat concerns not keeping people away from Bremer County Fair

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The heat isn't keeping people or their animals away from the Bremer County Fair in Waverly, and the people showing livestock are having to work hard to keep their animals cool and comfortable.
Throughout the Bremer County Fair, there are many livestock shows put on by 4-H. These animals include cattle, pigs, rabbits, and more.
With the heat, it's important that people showing the animals give them extra close care. One of the events this year is the Little Squealers, an opportunity for kids too young for 4-H to learn the ropes on showing pigs.
Bremer County Fair Board member Andy Demuth told KWWL about the extra care being given to the pigs.
Demuth said, "One things we did do is like I said, spreading the animals out, going into another barn, so that way we don't have as many pigs per pen. We're hanging fans in all of the pens. Watering them down as they're entering and leaving the show rings. Just taking things a little slower."
They're taking similar precautions with the cattle. They're keeping fans on the cows at all times. Along with this, they're making sure the cows constantly have plenty of water.
Overall, the heat has not been holding people back from coming out, and attendance has been great so far.
The Bremer County Fair runs through Saturday, July 29.