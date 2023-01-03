Hazmat Team dispatched for cleanup in Clayton County semi spill; driver taken to hospital

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Regional Hazmat Team responded to a semi crash that spilled milk into a pond in Guttenberg on Monday night, with the driver being taken to a hospital.
According to a Facebook post, the Hazmat Team was dispatched around 6:12 p.m. The semi was carrying around 4,800 gallons of milk.
The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.
The Guttenberg Fire Department, Guttenberg Police Department, Clayton County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Tegeler Towing assisted at the scene.