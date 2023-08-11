Hawkeyes' McNamara Ready to Lead

IOWA CITY(KWWL)-- Iowa Football Media Day and quarterback Cade McNamara feels right at home.
Iowa Quarterback Cade McNamara "I have been here seven months and it has been the best seven months of my life. I have been building relationships with these dudes and everyone has been so welcoming to me and now that I have got the hang of things, I am even more grateful that I am here.
Iowa Hawkeye fans and some current players got an up close and person look at Cade McNamara 20 months ago when he was leading the Michigan Wolverines to a win over the Hawks in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game....
But now--McNamara is now bringing the right kind of stuff as he transitions to the Black and Gold
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz "He's been outstanding. He's just a really good leader. He's a good football player. He's got good vision, makes good decisions. It's really been positive. Excited he's here."
Another guy who is all in...is Tight End Erick All. McNamara and All were roommates and teammates at Michigan---
Iowa Tight End Erick All "We played together all the time at Michigan at practice running routes he would throw to us and everything and very confident he will lead this team in the right direction."
Iowa Tight End Luke Lachey 'I think everyone has a comfortability with him... Cade puts the ball in the right spot and we go out and catch it..."
Iowa Receiver Nico Ragaini "I think one of the best characteristics he has a football player is how great of a leader he is---and the one thing I like is the chip he has on his shoulder.."
After missing last year--with an injury McNamara says he is healthy--and he believes this Hawkeye Offense can be really good. .
McNamara "We really have a really good group we have a lot of talent and I think the thing that stands out to me is the amount of effort these guys give in practice. They really care about doing well this season and I think overall as camp continues and as will continue through the season we will continue to grow confident in one another. "