Hawkeyes' Anthony earns All-American honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt sophomore Keaton Anthony was named a third-team All-American it was announced Wednesday by the collegiate baseball newspaper.
The Hoschton, Georgia, native was a Collegiate Baseball freshman All-American a season ago.
Anthony earned third-team honors after hitting .389 (61-of-157) with 22 doubles, 9 home runs, 38 RBIs and 51 runs scored during the regular season. His 22 doubles are second-most in program history.
The Hawkeyes open NCAA Regional play tomorrow, facing third-seeded North Carolina at 6 p.m. (CT) at Bob Warn Field. The game will be televised on ACCN and streamed on ESPN+.