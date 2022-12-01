 Skip to main content
Hawkeye women fall to NC State 94-81 despite 45 points from Clark

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--12th ranked North Carolina State handed the 10th ranked Iowa Women their second straight loss 94-81.  Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with a game high 45 points but McKenna Warnock with 15 points was the only other Iowa player in double figures.