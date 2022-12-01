IOWA CITY(KWWL)--12th ranked North Carolina State handed the 10th ranked Iowa Women their second straight loss 94-81. Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with a game high 45 points but McKenna Warnock with 15 points was the only other Iowa player in double figures.
Hawkeye women fall to NC State 94-81 despite 45 points from Clark
- Rick Coleman
-
- Updated
- 0
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
