Hawkeye Great Luka Garza to play for the Bosnia and Herzegovina National team

Hawkeye Legend Luka Garza will get a chance to play for the Bosnia and Herzegovina National team this summer. The center of the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a conversation with the coach Adis Beciragic, agreed to join the Dragons in preparations for the Olympic pre-qualifications.
“It is a great honor for me and my family to represent the country where my mother was born. It is an honor that fills my heart with immeasurable joy, my dream since childhood. I can’t wait for the moment when I will share the basketball court with my teammates from the national team and do my best for coach Addis, the coaching staff and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Garza for the BiH Basketball Association website.
This season, Luka Garza made 28 appearances in the NBA for Minnesota and averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds. He previously wore the jersey of the Detroit Pistons, and he had notable games in the developmental G League as a member of the Minnesota branch of the Iowa Wolves (averaging 29.8 points per game). He was also the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Next Up game of the G League, which brought together the best players in this competition.
Before coming to the NBA (selected with the 52nd pick in the draft), he had an impressive NCAA career. The Iowa Hawkeyes retired his No. 55 jersey as a sign of respect for all that Garza did while playing for the team.