Hawkeye Farm Show returns for 36th year

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Doors will open at the UNI-Dome for the first day of the Hawkeye Farm Show.
Show managers say this show isn't just for agricultural producers, but the community as a whole.
Over 200 exhibitors will showcase their latest farm and agricultural technologies at this years show.
All exhibitors will be on one floor, for a more interactive experience for both companies and community members.
The goal is that all whole visit get a nice view of all products represented in the show.
Show Manager Scott Guttormson said agriculture plays an important role in our community.
"In this part of the state it's number one and it's very important," Guttormson said. "As you drive throughout this community, this county, and this state, you can tell agricultural is a big part of this area."
Iowa State University will also be offer educational seminars that focus on challenges farmers may face for the upcoming planting season.
Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting today through March 2nd.