Hawkeye Community College looks to March 7 bond renewal vote to help address Iowa workforce shortage

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
Hawkeye Community College has served the workforce needs of the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities for the past 55 years. Now, the college is looking ahead to the next 55.
Hawkeye educated some 25,000 students in ten counties over the past year, as students look to their own career possibilities by taking advantage of the abundance of career training opportunities provided by Hawkeye Community College.
92-per cent of all Hawkeye students come from that 10-county service area, which includes Black Hawk, Bremer, Benton, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy and Tama counties.
92-per cent of all Hawkeye graduates remain within that 10-county region.
Hawkeye continues its efforts to address Iowa’s workforce shortage because Iowa lacked skilled labor. Hawkeye helps address that problem on a daily basis through its many training programs.
It’s estimated there are 74,000 job openings in Iowa right now which require the kind of training Hawkeye CC provides in its two-year programs.
On March 7, in a special election, voters in the 10-counties served by Hawkeye will be asked to renew a 10-year bond, with no additional cost to taxpayers.
The current $25,000,000 bond expires in 2025 and approval of the new, $35,000,000 bond means it will be ready for implementation that year.
The current cost is $1.20 a month for the owner of a $100,000 home, or $14.40 a year. That levy is not being increased. Hawk President, Dr. Todd Holcomb, points out it's a bond renewal. It is not a new tax, and not a tax increase.
Renewal of the bond will help Hawkeye continue its workforce efforts on many fronts, with a focus on new technology for the future.
With money from the existing bond and the renewal, Hawkeye is expanding its ‘Manufacturing 4.0' program at TechWorks, which will create a new Automation and Robotics Center.
The TechWorks building in downtown Waterloo is being renovated right now as part of that plan. The Automation and Robotics Center will open yet this summer.
Renewal of the bond will give Hawkeye one of the largest simulation labs in the state with 10,000 square feet.
For example, simulation labs can create real health care scenarios which students will encounter on the job.
The Grundy Hall renovation is already nearing completion with a state-of-the art, hand-on, dental clinic, in which Hawkeye students train and practice.
The Hawkeye Dental Clinic is also open to the general public, offering low-cost dental care, such as teeth cleaning or fluoride treatments.
To make an appointment, just call 319-296-1030.
Hawkeye reports 4,646 high school students earned 23,300 college credits, even before their high school graduations. That fact alone means those Iowa high school students saved $4.6-million in tuition.
Hawkeye partners with the University of Northern Iowa and the Waterloo Career Center to help award college credit, or a nationally recognized credential, such as certified auto mechanic.
Here are some of the programs Hawkeye Community College currently offers:
Liberal Arts or transfer programs, vocational and skilled training for careers involving nursing, machinists, mechanics, dental hygiene, law enforcement officer, commercial truck driver, plumbing, HVAC, auto and diesel technology, electric vehicles. construction and electrical.
In addition, the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center downtown is extremely busy, serving some 1,200 students from 36 different countries and 32 languages.
The Adult Learning Center offers a wide variety of courses, including English Language Learning and high school completion courses.
The Center has a Family Literacy Program, helping families to teach English to their children.
The Center also focuses on the Cedar Valley 'Senior' population through the longtime 'Senior Companion Program.'
Hawkeye has long been a leader among Iowa Community College in offering apprenticeship programs. Many Hawkeye students already have full-time jobs lined up and ready to go at graduation.
Hawkeye also works closely with area high school students by offering career academics as a pathway to college and to a career. Hawkeye credits fully transfer to the University of Northern Iowa for students wanting to continue their education.
Hawkeye Community College President, Dr. Todd Holcomb, stops by the KWWL studios to talk about his institution and the upcoming bond vote for this week’s edition of The Steele Report.