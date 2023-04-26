Guttenberg water levels expected to crest around 21 feet this week

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) -- As the Mississippi River continues to rise, Guttenberg city leaders are closely monitoring the river. Nearby roads are underwater, cutting some people off from the mainland.
For the last several days, Island Road has been closed because of flooding. The road, located just north of Guttenberg, is the only way to reach Abel and Esmann Islands by land. The islands are effectively cut off from the mainland.
Abel Island is entirely underwater. The flood water covers the road, the grass runway for the airport. Most people who live on that island have left.
On Esmann Island, the flooding is less severe, but boats are the only safe way to travel to the mainland.
Jeanette and Wayne Johnson say that their street has no water on it, but their basement has around 4-5 feet of water. However, it has crept up closer to their house. The couple parked their car on Island Road, then got on a friend's boat back to the island.
"The water's across the road, not three houses north of us," Jensen said. "There's a lot of houses with water in the basements and water in your main garage, so it's kind of hectic."
The marina, boat ramp, and some roads are underwater in Guttenberg.
"We're 13 to 14 feet higher than what we are normally right now," Public Works Director Dan Pierce said.
Pierce said the city is in a good spot, with the proper levee and pumping system.
"The backwater systems, the flood pumps are running pretty constantly, and the sewer system is working harder than normal.," Pierce said. "It's an ongoing, almost 24-hour thing that we're doing now to make sure we're monitoring that that that system is all working correctly."
If needed, Pierce said they are ready to deploy sandbags at the railroads at each end of town, but they are still several feet away from having to deploy sandbags.
In Guttenberg, the Mississippi is over 20.5 feet, and it's expected to go up another half a foot before cresting around 21 feet on Friday. That would put it right at a major flood stage.
The record crest in Guttenberg is 23.65 feet in 1965. 21 feet would be the third-highest crest on record in the area, behind the 21.68 feet in 2001.