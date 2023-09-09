Grundy Center rolls past Pella Christian 38-6

GRUNDY CENTER (KWWL)--Top-ranked Grundy Center continued its run through top 10 opponents with a 38-6 victory over #8 Pella Christian Friday night. The Spartans used a balance offense and a stout defense to stifle the Eagles in the two schools first-ever meeting on the gridiron. Colin Gordon opened the scoring with a 30 yard field goal to put Grundy Center a 3-0 lead in the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter, Gordon connected with Tate Jirovsky on a 14-yard TD pass to put the Spartans ahead 10-0. After a Tanner Laube interception, Grundy Center took a 17-0 lead on Justin Knaack's 3 yard TD run. Just before the half, the Spartans would air it out as Gordon found Tiernan Vokes for a 41-yard TD pass to make it a 24-0 lead. The Spartans wouldn't look back as they outscored the Eagles 14-6 in the 2nd half to make the final score Grundy Center 38-6. Next week, Grundy Center plays at East Marshall while Pella Christian returns home to face Pleasantville.
