Grundy Center rolls past Aplington-Parkersburg 31-7

Grundy Center (KWWL) - Top-ranked Grundy Center used a stout defense and a balanced offense to defeat 10th-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg in a non-district 1A clash in Grundy Center Friday night. Colin Gordon passed for 2 TDs and kicked a field goal, while Brody Zinkula and Justin Knaack ran for a TD each as the Spartans rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead. The Falcons were held to just 38 yards in the first half as the Spartans defense stifled the A-P running game. The Spartans special teams got into the action as well in the first half as a blocked punt led to one of the scores. The two teams hadn't played each other since 2015 and was a highly anticipated early-season matchup. Grundy Center is the defending state champion while A-P went 10-2 with a playoff appearance in 2022. Next week, Grundy Center hosts Pella Christian while A-P hosts South Hardin in non-district clashes.
